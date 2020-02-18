Toll Gate to reopen Thursday after flood cleanup

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An extended school break for students at Warwick’s Toll Gate High School and Warwick Area Career & Technical Center will finally come to an end Thursday, after a pipe burst and flooded the first floor on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 8.

The complex will reopen Thursday morning on a regular schedule, said Catherine Bonang, secretary to Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton, in an email Tuesday. Officially, students already had Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday scheduled off due to Presidents’ Day. In photos supplied by Thornton’s office, hallways are now restored and floors were being waxed.

The school building was closed the entire week of Feb. 10–14 to assess and repair the damage. More than 30,000 feet of flooring was expected to have to be replaced along with carpeting, sheetrock and electronic equipment.

The cost of the vast repairs remains to be seen. The district has also applied for a waiver to avoid adding extra days to the end of the school year.

They’re also expressing gratitude for the emergency response.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved in this immense restoration,” Bonang wrote.