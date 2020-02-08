Toll Gate High School closed all next week due to water main break

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Toll Gate High School and the Career Center will be closed all next week, February 10-14, as extensive clean up gets underway following a water main break.

School officials sent out a robocall and email to parents Saturday afternoon alerting them to the closure. They also said all on site activities and events are canceled for the week.

The leak filled a room under the cafeteria with about eight feet of water before it overflowed into the first floor, according to Superintendent Phil Thornton. He said that floor had about 1 to 2 inches of water in most places.

Thornton said the water damaged the art room, auditorium and cafeteria. Items needing to be replaced include instruments, sheet rock, carpeting and some electronics. There’s no estimate yet on the cost of the damage, according to Thornton.

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon also took to Twitter Saturday saying the city is “doing everything possible to ensure that Toll Gate High School is safe, clean and in working order for our students.”

Please be assured we are doing everything possible to ensure that Toll Gate HS is safe, clean and in working order for our students. I will keep you posted as soon as more info is available, or stay tuned to https://t.co/MpcEEAWbgp. .@TollGateTitans .@TitansToll (2/2) — Mayor Joseph J. Solomon (@JosephJSolomon) February 8, 2020

Thornton tells Eyewitness News, someone working on a project at the school noticed the water. He said he’s not sure what would have happened if they weren’t there on the weekend.

The water main break itself has been repaired.