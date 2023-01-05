WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A bench trial is underway for the suspect in a nearly decade-old murder case out of Warwick.

John “Jack” Fay

Michael Soares appeared in court Wednesday and admitted to attacking and killing John “Jack” Fay in 2013, though he claims he did so “to save himself.” He’s pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Fay’s murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked Soares to the crime.

Here’s a timeline of how the case developed:

May 2013

John “Jack” Fay, 66, went for a run in Warwick City Park on May 16 when he was attacked. His body was found the next day inside a barrel. It was believed he was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer found nearby.

January 2014

Police released photos of a sledgehammer they found near the scene of the crime. They said the two-and-a-half-pound sledge had a custom-made handle.

February 2016

Police said they had DNA samples they believed were from the murderer. At the time, no matches were found. Police released a sketch of the suspected killer based on the DNA samples.

February 2019

Michael A. Soares, 33, was charged with first-degree murder.

“This arrest was the culmination of years of effort covering hundreds of leads by our Detective Division. Throughout the past five-plus years, the Warwick Police Department has remained committed to finding Jack’s killer,” Warwick Police Chief Rick Rathbun said at the time.

January 2023

Soares’ bench trial begins. A psychiatrist testified that he is mentally unwell and only attacked Fay because he believed he was in danger.

The bench trial is expected to resume on Friday, Jan. 6.

12 News is tracking the trial and will bring you updates both on air and online.