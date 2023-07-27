WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With high temperatures and stormy conditions in the forecast for Thursday evening, the scheduled Movies in the Park event at Rocky Point has been moved to a later date.

Organizers said they had “no choice” but to postpone the showing of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” due to the expected feel-like temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees, combined with a thunderstorm risk and high coastal winds.

A new date has not yet been announced.

The next scheduled event is a showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on Aug. 3.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of Movies in the Park.

