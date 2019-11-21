Thrown rocks damage stained glass at Cranston church

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An act of vandalism has damaged some of the stained-glass windows at St. Paul’s Church in Cranston.

St. Paul’s pastor, Father Adam Young, discovered the damage Thursday morning and posted pictures of it on Twitter.

Sadly last night our church was vandalized. Someone threw 4 rocks at out “Evangelist” window. One penetrated through the glass into the church. Pray for the person who did this. pic.twitter.com/SuKu5YNYR2 — Fr. Adam Young (@church_nerd2010) November 21, 2019

Fr. Young said a rock crashed through one of the windows and was found between two pews. When he and others went outside to investigate, they found three more rocks embedded in the glass. Later on, they discovered yet another had been thrown through a window on the other side of the church.

“The crowning glory of the church is really the windows. They’re supposed to be windows into heaven as opposed to the gray background of the rest of the church,” he said. “So when something happens to our windows, it really is hurting the whole architecture of the church and affecting the beauty of it.”

Fr. Young said he feels sad not only about the damage to his church but also for those who committed the vandalism.

“They obviously put some time and effort into it,” Fr. Young said. “I don’t know what’s going on in their life but I hope they figure it out.”

“A window is a window, but I hope they’re doing OK,” he added.

