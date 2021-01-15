‘This investigation is far from over’: Police make 6th arrest in Cranston ATV incident

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a sixth suspect and are searching for two others in connection to an “illegal, organized and reckless ATV and motorcycle ride” on New Year’s Day, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said Danilo Corrales, 28, of Central Falls, not only admitted he was part of the group, but also assaulted an officer who was attempting to break them up.

The officer was arresting Shyanne Boisvert, 23, who had reportedly pushed him, when Corrales was seen on surveillance footage circling him on his motorcycle. Winquist said Corrales then kicked the officer before speeding off.

Around the same time, another one of the riders, Eduardo Rivera, 33, intentionally ran over his legs, according to police.

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Courtesy: Cranston Police Department

Winquist said Corrales was arrested in Pawtucket Friday without incident. He is charged with simple assault, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and eluding police.

Rivera, Boisvert and three other riders identified as Kemoni Mitchell, 22, Scott Campbell, 20, and Nicholas Capuano, 26, were arrested and face a series of charges related to the incident.

Another rider, Nicholas Zabawar Jr., 19, was arrested and charged after he was seen on surveillance footage smashing the rear windshield of the officer’s cruiser with his helmet.

Winquist said police have also issued arrest warrants for two other suspects: Lisandro Galvin and Kuron Mitchell.

Lisandro Galvin (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

Kuron Mitchell (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

Maj. Todd Patalano said they are “actively searching” for both men and looking to identify several others who were involved.

“This investigation is far from over,” he said.

Anyone who knows of Galvin’s or Mitchell’s whereabouts or can identify additional suspects is asked to contact Cranston police at (401) 942-2211.