Thieves target Cranston nursery, steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The owner of a Cranston nursery tells 12 News two different people broke into his business and stole several tools in less than a week.

Brian Muoio, owner of Briden Nursery, said when he arrived to work Wednesday he knew something was off when he discovered someone had cut through his plastic materials.

“We actually had two incidents, the first incident happened on Tuesday evening and [Thursday] night another break in happened,” Muoio said. “It appears they are two separate individuals, whether they are working together or not, I don’t know.”

Muoio said the nursery has surveillance cameras, but when he reviewed the footage, he couldn’t identify either of the two men.

He tells 12 News he is now out of almost $4,000 worth of equipment.

Muoio said he waas even more surprised to learn that the thief walked right off the property with the equipment.

He can’t help but think it may be connected to a similar break in at a Johnston Nursery earlier this month.

Police in Cranston are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.