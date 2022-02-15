WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The community is rallying around two West Warwick High School students that were injured in a head-on crash over the weekend.

Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald were driving to their West Warwick hockey rink on Saturday night when their car was hit by a drunk driver in Exeter, according to police.

MacDonald, 17, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for his injuries and is in stable condition. But Dennison, also 17, was life-flighted to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

The teens are captains on the West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich high school hockey team. The team has bins out for each player, where they’re collecting cards and messages of well-wishes.

“Three towns, two schools, one family.”



“They’re both little brothers to me,” said Justin Lake, head coach of the team. “They’re the smile and jokes in the locker room every day.”

The families of the teens are asking for blood donations in their honor, according to Lake. He said the Rhode Island Blood Center has gotten an influx of donations in the last few days.

There are also GoFundMe pages set up for both Kevin and Matt to help with their medical expenses. Each page has raised thousands of dollars in just a few hours.

The man police charged with DUI following the crash has been released, and Lake said he’d like to see laws become stricter to prevent something like this from happening again.

“In the matter of two months you’ve looked at two communities, including Exeter/West Greenwich, so three communities, and you’ve said sorry and sent your prayers. Enough saying sorry, enough sending your prayers, change the law,” Lake said, addressing lawmakers. “It’s too easy to get off on a DUI, it’s too easy to go home after a DUI.”