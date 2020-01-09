‘They just lost everything’: Neighbor collecting donations for Warwick family displaced by fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After a closet-fire badly damaged a Warwick family’s home, one neighbor is hoping the community can come together and help them get back on their feet.

Karen Sutton was there Wednesday night as the family of six stood outside with their two houseguests, watching as the fire consumed their Pearl Lane home.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, they just lost everything,'” Sutton recalled.

Battalion Chief Alan Gouveia said the fire ignited inside a second-floor closet. He said the fire was burning in the walls and ceiling for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

The home is now uninhabitable, leaving the family ─ a mother, father, two boys and two girls ─ without a place to live.

The Rhode Island chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family with their immediate needs, but Sutton hopes the community can provide the family with additional support.

“I know they probably lost all their family pictures, personal things that meant everything to them,” she said. “If we can set them up with everything they need to go on, it would be wonderful.”

Sutton said she’s collecting monetary donations, as well as clothing, furniture and other household items, for the family at the West Shore Hair Salon.

She’s also working with the Warwick Homeless Coalition to ensure what’s collected is given to the family.

“I just hope that everybody who hears this can donate anything they can to this family,” Sutton said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.