The tradition of the Gaspee Days Arts and Crafts Festival continues this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a new year and a new vibe for the Gaspee Days Arts and Crafts Festival as the annual tradition returned to Warwick.

The festival, which typically takes place Memorial Day weekend, was pushed back to September after COVID completely canceled the festivities in 2020.

“It’s just fabulous to get out and be able to do something for the community again,” Gaspee Days Committee President Steven Miller said. “It has been a long time. We haven’t had this event since 2019 so it is long overdue.”

The longtime tradition continued this weekend with over a hundred fine artisans, crafters, and vendors lining Narragansett Parkway and Pawtuxet Park was again filled with live music and entertainment.

“The people came out in droves yesterday so it was fabulous. We had a block party last night that went very well and we hope that we will have a great crowd today as well,” Miller said.

“It is a positive vibe all around for the people attending the event, for the artists attending the event. I think we are all just really happy to be out again and seeing everyone displaying their work and presenting their work,” artist Zack Prosser said.

The festival wraps up a series of Gaspee Days events celebrating the community’s place in American history and is the main fundraising event for the Gaspee Days Parade.