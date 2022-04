WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project held its 20th Annual Imagine Walk today in Warwick.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park

12 News anchor Danielle North served as emcee of the event.

The Autism Project, based out of Johnston, said all of its programs, training and services are funded by the Imagine Walk.

You are still able to donate to The Autism Project here.

