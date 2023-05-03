PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Amica Mutual Pavillion (AMP) is soon going to donate its hockey dashers — commonly known as the rink’s “boards” — to the Benny Magiera Ice Rink in West Warwick.

AMP General Manager Lawrence Lepore said the facility plans to upgrade to new spring-loaded, shock-absorbent dashers, which will eventually be required in all facilities used by the National Hockey League.

The current dashers were installed in 2008 and are still in good shape, so the AMP sought out a facility that would put them to good use.

“These dashers will provide years of recreation and fun for people in our community, particularly for the many kids who grow up learning to skate and play hockey at our beloved rink,” Rep. Patricia Serpa said.

The boards will be removed and donated following the Providence Bruins playoff run.

I’m sure many of those who skate at our rink will enjoy knowing that the boards are the very same ones that, for years, were used by the Providence Bruins,” Sen. John Burke said.