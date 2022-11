PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m.

The group will distribute around 600 turkeys and bags of groceries with other essential items.

There is no registration needed for this giveaway.