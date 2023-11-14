WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the holidays get closer, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy travel season.

Technology company CLEAR launched its identity verification technology at T.F. Green with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The system gives travelers the option to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license.

Once verified, a CLEAR ambassador will take travelers through the lines quicker and directly to TSA — saving time waiting in line at the security checkpoint, according to the company.

“CLEAR is an easy and fast path to sign up, it takes about five minutes, and you can start online or in the airport,” said Kyle McLaughlin. “CLEAR is contracted directly with the airport, we think of ourselves as more than just an operator.”

The company said a membership costs about $16 a month, or roughly $190 a year.

The launch is expected to create 28 jobs and bring $1.5 million annually in local economic impact, according to CLEAR.