TF Green TSA finds gun in handbag, arrests woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Even a small gun is still a gun, and can be deadly, and it led to a Florida woman being arrested at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick on Thursday.

The woman had a derringer-style handgun in her handbag, with a bullet in each barrel, before entering the security line, according to the TSA’s Lisa Farbstein. A photo shared by the agency showed that it measured about five inches end-to-end.

When it was seen in an X-ray machine, airport police confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before arresting her on weapons charges.

Firearms are not allowed on airplanes (not even to people who have permits to carry concealed weapons) and can only be transported as checked baggage in locked hard-sided containers, unloaded, and declared to airlines at check-in. Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint is a criminal offense and could lead to a $4,100 fine.

At least one gun has been caught at the checkpoint at T.F. Green each year since 2015, according to TSA stats; the most in one year was four, in 2018. Three guns were found in all of 2019 — two of them in the last two weeks of the year.

Nationwide in 2019, 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags, an increase of approximately 7 percent since 2017.

