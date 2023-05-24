WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has been awarded more than $9 million in federal funding to make its runways safer.

Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse helped secure two U.S. Department of Transportation grants, which will cover the cost of reconfiguring Taxiway C.

The taxiway hasn’t been rehabilitated or reconstructed since it was first built more than 30 years ago.

“Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has several taxiways, but this one is vital to the airport’s layout and is overdue for an upgrade,” Reed said. “These federal funds will help improve the taxiway and make it safer, more efficient, and resilient for years to come.”

Reed said the taxiway will be realigned to meet FAA runway standards and will have a 20-year design life.

The funding will also support an environmental assessment for a proposed cargo development at the airport.

Rhode Island Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad said he’s grateful for the funding, which will “…ensure that Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport can support our state’s economy for decades to come.”

The taxiway renovations are scheduled to be completed by fall 2024.