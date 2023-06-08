WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is anticipating a busy summer.

On the busiest days at T.F. Green this year, TSA officers say they are screening an average of more than 6,500 people per day.

This summer, TSA is confident passenger volume will be busier than last summer, and will hit 7,000 people again.

“Daily passenger volumes at Providence TSA checkpoints are getting busier every week and our officers continue doing a great job ensuring passengers are efficiently processed through screening to reach their destination safely,” said Daniel Burche, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Rhode Island.

Velez says getting through security at T.F. Green should be much faster thanks to six new state-of-the-art scanners that were installed earlier this year.

Travelers will not have to remove items from their carry-on bags since the scanners will take hundreds of images with an X-ray camera and spin around the conveyer belt to show officers a 3D picture of what’s inside, according to the TSA.

The busiest days to travel both locally and nationally are Thursdays through Mondays.

Passengers should also make sure they are aware of what is prohibited in their carry-on. According to the TSA, even items you may not think about, like a survival bracelet, are not allowed.

You can find a list of what is not allowed on TSA’s website or under the TSA app.