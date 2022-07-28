WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy August.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting the number of travelers to increase significantly next month.

Since the start of the summer, TSA has screened roughly 5,400 people per day.

This August, TSA expects screening numbers to rise closer to pre-pandemic levels, when they were screening 6,300 people a day.

“People have been cooped up for quite a bit,” TSA New England spokesperson Dan Velez said. “They want to get out. They want to go on vacation. They haven’t been anywhere in a couple of years.”

Nationally, TSA screened 87,000 people each day at the start of the pandemic. That number has since spiked to 2.4 million travelers per day.

“In 2021 we saw the numbers increase quite a bit from 2020, but people still had to wear masks,” Velez said. “I think it was one of those things where some people were comfortable traveling but then others weren’t.”

Robert Mosby and his wife flew into T.F. Green from Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday afternoon ahead of their annual trip to the Newport Jazz Festival.

Mosby said the airport is much more crowded than it was around this time last year.

“[Our flight] was 100% full,” he said. “There was very little overhead space. I think it is getting back to mostly pre-pandemic numbers.”

Velez said TSA was experiencing staffing shortages last year which slowed down screenings, but they’re back to full staffing this year.

In order to get through security checkpoints smoothly, the TSA suggests passengers have their IDs and boarding passes out and ready to be scanned.

What slows security down the most, according to TSA, is finding prohibited items in carry on bags. Over the last two months, TSA officers at T.F. Green have confiscated a variety of knives and guns, as well as a pair of brass knuckles.