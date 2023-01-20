WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller’s car during a test drive.

Aidyen Mencarini met up with Jaden Berthole in an attempt to sell the car he’d been working on, according to his brother Zajdale Dulcine.

“They agreed to just go for a short drive around the corner,” Dulcine said, adding that Mencarini’s friend went with them.

Mencarini was in the passenger’s seat when Berthole crashed the car on Sandy Lane.

“He just started gunning it up the street, just floored it,” Dulcine said. “They were begging him to slow down and stop but he just disregarded everybody.”

The crash sent six people, including Mencarini and his friend, to the hospital.

Dulcine tells 12 News Mencarini suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a fractured pelvis, shattered ribs and lacerations to his liver and spleen.

Mencarini will need to undergo surgery and has a long road to recovery ahead of him, according to Dulcine.

“We’re just asking everyone to keep us in their thoughts and prayers,” Dulcine said.

Berthole was arrested and charged with two counts of driving to endanger resulting in serious personal injury, three counts of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, and reckless driving.

The 18-year-old faced a judge Friday morning, where it was revealed that witnesses told officers Berthole was driving “in and out of traffic” at what “looked like 80 mph” through a school zone.

Berthole claimed the breaks locked up on him as he was making a U-turn, causing him to crash into another vehicle. He also reportedly told officers from the back of the cruiser that he “was only traveling 60 mph and that corner came up quick.”

Berthole was released on a $40,000 surety bond. His next court date is scheduled for April.

Dulcine set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his brother’s medical expenses, as did one of Mencarini’s friends.