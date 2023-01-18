WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial of a Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teenager while off duty started Wednesday.

Daniel Dolan, 38, allegedly followed 18-year-old Dominic Vincent’s car into the parking lot of a West Greenwich pizza place in June 2021. Dolan, who claims he was attempting to stop Vincent after seeing him speeding, then shot the teen in the arm as he tried to drive off.

Dolan was charged with three counts of assault and one count of discharging a firearm in a crime of violence, after the R.I. Attorney General’s Office said the shooting was not justified.

In opening statements, Dolan’s defense team argued that their client used his department-issued firearm as self-defense and a “last resort.” Dolan said he believed Vincent was going to run him over.

The defense also said Dolan was taking that exit in West Greenwich on his way home and felt obligated to check on Vincent’s car. According to a state police report, Dolan said he believed Vincent was involved in a high-speed chase with police, despite no police being around.

Vincent, and the two teenagers who were in the car with him, told police they did not realize Dolan was a police officer when he confronted them during the incident. Dolan was not in uniform at the time and was driving his personal vehicle, according to state police.

After concluding jury selection on Tuesday, prosecutors started the trial on Wednesday by putting Vincent on the stand.

Dolan has been suspended from the police department without pay.