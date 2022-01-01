Teen killed in early morning crash on I-95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a driver after a 17-year-old was killed in an early morning crash in Warwick.

Around 1 a.m., Rhode Island State Police, along with members of the Warwick Fire Department, were called to a two car crash on I-95 South.

During their investigation, police learned that a Mercedes was speeding on the highway near the Route 117 overpass, when the driver suddenly changed lanes.

Police said the front passenger bumper of the Mercedes then struck the rear driver side bumper of a Nissan Altima.

The contact forced the Altima to travel into the breakdown lane, onto the grassy shoulder and down an embankment, where it struck a tree and rolled over onto its roof,

The crash caused the Mercedes to spin several times, coming to a stop in the breakdown lane. The driver then took off from the scene on foot.

The driver of the Altima, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wickford State Police Barracks at 444-1064.