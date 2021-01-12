Teen charged with smashing window of Cranston cruiser during ATV incident

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI). — Police have arrested a Warwick teen accused of smashing the back windshield of a police cruiser in Cranston on New Year’s Day, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said Nicholas Zabawar Jr., 19, was seen on surveillance footage smashing the window of the cruiser with his helmet as the officer attempted to break up an “illegal, organized and reckless” ATV and motorcycle ride down Atwood Avenue.

The footage also showed Zabawar speeding away from the scene and eluding police.

This happened while the officer was attempting to arrest Shyanne Boisvert, 23, who had reportedly pushed him. Another one of the riders, Eduardo Rivera, 33, ran over the officer’s legs while he was taking Boisvert into custody.

Winquist said officers executed a search warrant at Zabawar’s home after receiving information linking him to the crime. He said during the search, officers found the motorcycle Zabawar was seen riding that evening, along with “several pieces of evidence linking him directly to the crimes.”

“These violators continue to deny and pass culpability while showing no signs to cease this dangerous and reckless behavior that continues to endanger the motoring public as well as themselves,” Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said. “We will continue to track down all violators of the law in this case and gradually we will apprehend all involved as we continue to investigate this incident.”

Patalano said police intend to make more arrests as the investigation into the incident continues. The officer is now recovering at home after he was treated and released from the hospital.