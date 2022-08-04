EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Taste of Rhode Island food and entertainment festival is back after the pandemic forced its cancellation the past two years.

The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy’s Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.

The October 20 event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ticket prices will increase as the event nears. General admission tickets are currently $40, while VIP tickets are $65.

Visit the Taste of Rhode Island website for more information.