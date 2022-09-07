CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center, which just reopened its doors after undergoing months of renovations, was forced to close once again after the building suffered significant damage during Monday’s storm.

Ed Brady, one of the owners of the Cranston theater, tells 12 News that the torrential downpours uncovered a “massive backup” in the roof drainage system, which in turn caused water to leak into the building.

“[The rain] started kind of pummeling through the ceiling in the main theater,” Brady recalled. “It definitely has damaged a lot of our electrical and some of our equipment.”

(Story continues below gallery.)

The theater has now been deemed uninhabitable by the city, which is a devastating blow to Brady and his staff.

Brady said the theater only just reopened for the first time since the pandemic this past weekend. The building’s new owners first announced it would be revitalizing the 98-year-old cinema back in February.

“This project has been a labor of love,” Brady said. “It’s been nine months of a team coming together to get this building ready to go.”

For now, Brady said concerts and shows that were previously scheduled for this weekend are being postponed.

“We will be open again,” Brady said. “We’re excited to open again … we’re definitely committed to [returning] this space to the beauty that it was just a few weeks ago.”

Brady said The Park Place Café, The Comedy Park and The Rolfe Supper Club, weren’t damaged and will remain open.

“We encourage people to come on in and show some love, show some support for those businesses while we work diligently to get this back open,” Brady said.