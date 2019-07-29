TF Green hires new fire chief

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is tapping an assistant fire chief from New Hampshire to lead the airport’s fire department.

RIAC said William Greenwood has been selected to fill the fire chief position, which has been vacant since December 2017.

Greenwood has 26 years of firefighting experience, including 12 years as assistant fire chief at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to RIAC.

He also served as a lieutenant with the Keene Fire Department in New Hampshire.

RIAC’s president and CEO, Iftikhar Ahmad, said in a statement, “Mr. Greenwood’s vast experience will be a welcome addition at RIAC and we are pleased he has agreed to lead this vital public safety component at the airport.”

As Target 12 reported in May, an airport fire truck at T.F. Green had remained in service despite failing an inspection, which is a violation of federal regulations.

The issue was discovered during an annual certification by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA subsequently issued a “compliance letter” to the airport, requiring repairs of malfunctioning foam discharge equipment. Foam is used as a fire suppressant.

T.F. Green’s newest fire truck is a 2009 model. The oldest is from 1998. The airport has ordered two new fire trucks, which are scheduled to be in service by the end of 2020, according to RIAC officials.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.