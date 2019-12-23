T.F. Green bustling with holiday travelers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The highest number of Americans will fly this holiday season since 2003 and at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick many are doing just that.

Decked in her holiday best, Donna Sheer was flying out to visit family in Virginia.

“To see my grandchildren and my daughter and son-in-law, and we’re gonna have a big party with my sister and my nieces and my twin brother. I only get to see them a couple times of year and, um, so just being with family, the people that you love, that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

According to AAA, more Americans will hit the road and take to the skies than ever before this holiday season. The organization is predicting a record-breaking 115 million people will travel, with close to 7 million going by plane.

AAA is predicting a record-breaking holiday travel season with close to 7 million people flying. All flights are currently on time at T.F. Green Airport. Hear why Donna Scheer is in the holiday spirit at 6:30 @wpri12!! pic.twitter.com/1ZRXGXepB9 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 22, 2019

Sunday night, all flights were running on time at the Warwick airport.

“All the way until New Bedford things were pretty quiet. It started picking up the closer I got to the airport so I’m glad I’m here,” Sheer said.

The Pierce family is heading to Alabama so they can surprise someone special.

“Just found out my dad had a pretty serious health issue and he has no idea we’re coming. He thinks we’re in Vermont for Christmas and we’re flying down to surprise him, but they’ll probably be ten in the house. It’s not about the gifts, it’s all about the experience. Spending time with family, that’s awesome,” Fred Pierce said.

AAA says the worst days to travel are the days following Christmas on the 26th and 27th.