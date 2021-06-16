T.F. Green Airport officially changes its name

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tf green security travelers_230881

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s state airport is officially going by a new name.

Lawmakers have considered renaming the T.F. Green Airport for years, but the pandemic’s impact on the travel industry renewed their efforts.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the legislation earlier this month, that officially renames the airport, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The airport tweeted the announcement Wednesday, saying in part, “we’re changing our name to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, positioning us to better support Rhode Island’s economy and tourist sector.”

The legislation was introduced by Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and House Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy earlier this year.

“The airport is an economic engine for Warwick and Rhode Island and this opportunity to raise the airport’s brand awareness could attract even more domestic and international travelers to the Ocean State,” McCaffrey said. “More passengers means more dollars spent at Warwick and Rhode Island businesses.”

The airport was established in 1931 as Hillsgrove State Airport and renamed T.F. Green Airport in 1938 in honor of R.I. Governor and U.S. Senator Theodore Francis Green.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community