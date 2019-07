WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual celebration of Gaspee Days came to a close Sunday with the reenactment of the event that started it all, the burning of the Gaspee.

A replica of the HMS Gaspee was set ablaze in water off Pawtuxet Park in a symbolic burning.

In June 1772 colonists from Rhode Island burned the British revenue schooner in an act of defiance. It’s become recognized as the first bloodshed of the American Revolution.