Swimmers rescued off Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Four swimmers found themselves in distress while in the water off Conimicut Point in Warwick on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say one person was able to swim to shore, but three others needed rescuing after the strong current took them out too far. A private vessel in the area picked up all three people, who were then transferred to a Warwick Fire Department boat.

Once ashore, all three were checked out by emergency personnel. One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

