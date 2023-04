CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Fast casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen is coming to Cranston this month.

The new location is slated to open April 18 at Garden City Center, according to the restaurant’s website.

Sweetgreen offers fresh salads and “warm bowls” with a variety of ingredients. Its website says the mission is to “reimagine fast food for a new era.”

The restaurant has dine-in, takeout, no-contact delivery, and catering options.