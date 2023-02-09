WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a swan was apparently shot to death in Warwick’s Gaspee Point neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said it appeared the bird was shot in its face and body. Investigators are working to find out if the swan was shot accidentally or on purpose.

A necropsy is being performed to determine the cause of death and what type of projectile was used.

The DEM issued a reminder that malicious killing of an animal is a felony that carries a possible punishment of up to five years in prison, along with a fine and community service.