WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating after reports of packages containing racially charged messages were found in the Oakland Beach area.

Clear plastic bags were found on the front lawns of several homes, police said. Inside were fliers featuring the words “DEFCON 3” and “KANYE,” along with a crossed-out Star of David.

Congressman Jim Langevin tweeted that his “neighbors in Warwick woke up to find these disgusting fliers.”

“Antisemitism has no place in our community, and those found responsible must be held accountable,” he wrote.

Anyone with information or video pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.