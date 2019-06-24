Suspects sought in convenience store heist

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking to identify at least two people suspected of being involved in a heist at a convenience store earlier this month.

The thefts happened at the Seasons Corner Market on Quaker Lane on June 4, according to a post on the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to police, a male suspect walked into the store around 9:30 p.m. and entered the women’s bathroom. He spent several minutes in there, then got into the storage room through an unlocked door. From there, police said the suspect forced open the door to the office. Once inside, the suspect disabled the store’s surveillance system, police said, then stole the keys to the car wash kiosk and vacuum cleaners. They said the suspect also stole nine cartons of cigarettes and more than $1,400 worth of JUUL pods.

While this was going on, a suspicious female was lurking inside the store, according to police. Investigators believe she may have been acting as a lookout.

About 90 minutes later, police said a male suspect drove up to the car wash area in a GMC Acadia, stole money from the vacuum cleaners, then moved a surveillance camera monitoring the car wash kiosk, according to police. The suspect then cut the wires to the kiosk and stole the money inside. Police said they did not know if it was the same suspect who broke into the store’s office earlier that night.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Adam Arico at (401) 468-4267, or by email at adam.arico@warwickri.com.