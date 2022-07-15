WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A display reading “#JusticeForOlivia” was set up Friday morning outside Kent County Superior Court where two people faced a judge on charges related to a deadly crash.

Aramis Segura and Alicia Peckham were indicted late last month in connection with the Jan. 1 crash on I-95 in Warwick that claimed the life of 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti of East Greenwich.

Police allege Segura was responsible for causing the crash, while Peckham helped him evade police after he fled the scene.

Segura, 30, was arraigned Friday on felony counts of driving to endanger resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His attorney entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and the judge maintained the $250,000 surety bail that was set in district court. Segura has been held behind bars as a bail violator since his arrest.

The state filed a notice to prosecute Segura as a habitual offender, which would enhance the penalties against him if he’s convicted.

Peckham, 25, pleaded not guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death as an aider and abettor, harboring a criminal, misprision of a felony, and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty. Her bail was set at $20,000 with surety.

Both Segura and Peckham are due back in court Aug. 22.

Police said Segura was driving on I-95 South in Warwick around 1 a.m. when he hit the back of Passaretti’s car, forcing it off the highway. He fled after the crash and was later arrested at his home in Charlestown.

Segura admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash, according to police.

Investigators allege Peckham helped Segura escape and hid him at their home prior to his arrest.

A large group of people gathered outside the courthouse in support of Passaretti and her family, including the family of Matt Dennison, who died after a crash with an alleged drunk driver back in March.

This is the most people I’ve seen outside a courthouse in a show of support in my career thus far. They call themselves Olivia’s Army, and have been waiting outside to hear results of today’s arraignment. Olivia’s family just addressed reporters. https://t.co/z8P0c8zx9m @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FFqtiVIqYR — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 15, 2022

