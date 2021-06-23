Suspect in road rage incident involving hatchet charged with assault

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the two brothers involved in an alleged road rage incident in East Greenwich is now facing a felony assault charge.

After further investigation, police allege Cody Toneatti swung an ax at the victim during the June 13 incident, according to Detective Lt. Tyler Lufkin.

Toneatti, 29, turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned on the new charge in district court, Lufkin said.

He and his brother Matthew Toneatti, 31, are accused of following another vehicle onto New London Turnpike after a minor crash on I-95.

After stopping, police say the two men got out of their vehicle and Cody started hitting the other vehicle with a hatchet, causing the rear window to break and other damage.

There were two children inside the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

The two brothers were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, while Cody was also charged with causing malicious damage to a vehicle.