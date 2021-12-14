Suspect in deadly convenience store stabbing indicted on new charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man accused of killing another man inside a convenience store is set to appear in court later this month on new charges.

On Tuesday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Christopher Carbajal, 28, with murder, simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of a knife with a blade over three inches in length, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Police allege Carbajal stabbed 60-year-old Brian Cervini multiple times inside a Smith Street store on Saturday, May 1.

It appeared to be a random attack, according to police.

Court records show Carbajal has a criminal history dating back to 2015, and at the time of his arrest he was on probation for a weapons violation.

The DA’s office said Carbajal is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Providence Superior Court.