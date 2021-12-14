Suspect in deadly convenience store stabbing indicted on new charges

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man accused of killing another man inside a convenience store is set to appear in court later this month on new charges.

On Tuesday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Christopher Carbajal, 28, with murder, simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of a knife with a blade over three inches in length, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Police allege Carbajal stabbed 60-year-old Brian Cervini multiple times inside a Smith Street store on Saturday, May 1.

It appeared to be a random attack, according to police.

Court records show Carbajal has a criminal history dating back to 2015, and at the time of his arrest he was on probation for a weapons violation.

The DA’s office said Carbajal is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Providence Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community