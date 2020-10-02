Suspect in Cranston homicide held without bail following arraignment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have identified the suspect in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Jose Herpin, 23, of Providence is being held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing 24-year-old Jamal Vasquez, also of Providence, last month.

Providence police took Herpin into custody Thursday after a brief motor vehicle and foot pursuit, according to Colonel Michael Winquist, Chief of the Cranston Police Department. Herpin attempted to discard a handgun, which Winquist said was recovered.

Cranston Police received a 9-1-1 call and around 4 a.m. on Sept. 8, according to Winquist, and found Vasquez lying in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face. They attempted to provide aid before it was determined Vasquez was dead.

Winquist said they had found a stolen handgun next to Vasquez’s body, which they believe was in his possession before he was shot.

Vasquez had driven a female acquaintance to a birthday party at a nearby residence to physically confront another woman she was previously fighting, according to Winquist.

When they arrived, Winquist said the female came out of the house with several other individuals and the two women began to fight in the street.

Vasquez tried to intervene when he was approached by several men before showing the handgun he had on him, Winquist said.

It is alleged that Herpin then also showed a handgun and shot Vasquez once in the face, Winquist said., before getting into a black sedan and leaving.

It is undetermined if Vasquez and Herpin knew each other, according to Winquist.

“This murder is yet another example of the senseless tragedies caused by young men unlawfully carrying firearms to settle conflicts in meaningless disputes,” Winquist said.

On Sept. 22, an arrest warrant was signed for Herpin charging him with first degree murder.

Friday morning Herpin was arraigned on first-degree murder, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence, and a license required for carrying a pistol. He has been

Herpin was also presented as a Superior Court violation on a previous criminal charge for first-degree robbery and conspiracy.