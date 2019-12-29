Suspect caught on camera in Warwick CBD store break-in

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business owner is sharing surveillance video of a costly break-in.

Michael Lanoue says a thief got away with more than twenty thousand dollars worth of merchandise during the December 17 incident at The CBD Store.

“It was around two-thirty when we got here, um the back door was completely demolished. The products were all fallen off the shelves, they were everywhere,” he said.

All of the damage was done in just minutes. The suspect broke in through the back door, scooping up the most expensive bottles of CBD oils before taking off.

Warwick police are investigating, but have yet to make an arrest.

Lanoue says he’s most upset that someone would target a small business and that his insurance doesn’t cover cannabis products.

“I feel like the person has been in here before because we have products ranging from ten dollars all the way to two-hundred and forty dollars. And it was all the products that were stolen were one bottle, one bottle at a thousand milligrams or higher is over a hundred dollars and it just happened to be all the thousand milligrams or up that were stolen,” he said.

Since the break-in, Lanoue has had a steel door installed and added more surveillance cameras.

“We had these shelves full. As you can see now we’ve only put one on each, one of each product on the shelf because of the problems. We can’t afford for it to happen a second time,” he said.

Lanoue just opened a second location in Wakefield and says he’s hopeful his merchandise will be located.

“It’s been a long two weeks, figuring out how we’re going to, how we’re gonna move on into the New Year,” he said.