Surveillance video shows moments leading up to off-duty officer-involved shooting

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate after a shot fired by an off-duty Pawtucket officer wounded an 18-year-old man in West Greenwich.

According to West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay, the incident started on I-95 and ended in front of a pizza place on Nooseneck Hill Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance footage provided to police by the owner of Wicked Good Pizza shows the moment the two vehicles pulled into the parking lot.

In the video, the driver of a white pickup truck can be seen getting out of the vehicle, pulling out a gun and aiming it at a black sedan as it backs up and pulls away. The man and the sedan then leave the frame, which is when police believe the gunshot was fired.

Ramsay said something must have happened on the highway that theofficer viewed as “bad.”

The victim, who lives in West Greenwich, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to Ramsay.

The officer was not injured, but Ramsay said he is shaken up.

“The belief is it was his service weapon, just one shot was fired,” Ramsay added. “Officer seems to be OK at this point but it’s always traumatic when you’re involved in a shooting like this, so we are worried about the officer as well.”

The investigation is being led by the Rhode Island State Police.

Ramsay asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the West Greenwich Police Department at (401) 397-7171 or R.I. State Police at (401) 444-1000.