Surveillance video captures moments leading up to ATV incident in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say an officer who was hit and injured by a group of motorcycle and ATV riders has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

The incident started around 4 p.m. Friday when an officer on patrol in a marked cruiser saw a group of approximately 30 motorcycle and ATV bikes driving recklessly down Atwood Avenue, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

Nearby Harriet’s Kitchen surveillance cameras captured the moment Shyanna Boisverst stopped her motorcycle in the middle of the intersection. Moments later a Cranston police cruiser arrives.

Police said the officer took the 23-year-old to the ground to arrest her after she pushed him.

Laura Castellone had just finished her shift at the restaurant when she witnessed the scene quickly escalate.

“All of the guys surround the cop car with branches from the ground, smashing the windows. It was awful. He was calling for backup there’s cops, there was like eight cops,” she said.

On Saturday, motorbike community spokesperson Jeremy Costa spoke with 12 News, saying that the police department’s version of what happened isn’t completely accurate.

He said the reason Boisvert stopped was because a woman driving an SUV hit her. Surveillance video does appear to show that moment — when the SUV drove over a dirt bike.

“This lady hit two bike riders and put one of them on the ground and then moved aggressively through the pack and if you want to say flee the scene of the crime,” Costa said.

Police then said Eduardo Rivera intentionally revved his engine and drove over the officer’s legs.

Costa spoke with Rivera and says it wasn’t him.

“He wasn’t the one who ran over the officer, if the officer got ran over in the first place,” he said.

Rivera and other members of the group refused to stop, according to police, resulting in a pursuit through Johnston and Providence.

While on Plainfield Pike, Rivera’s ATV struck the side of a Cranston police cruiser which caused it to become disabled, according to police.

“You knew there was something that was going to happen but I didn’t think it was going to be that bad,” Castellone said.