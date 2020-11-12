Superintendent: West Warwick High School students will learn remotely while we await guidance from state

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A rise in COVID-19 cases at West Warwick High School has prompted the district to shift students there to remote learning until at least Friday, according to Superintendent Karen Tarasevich.

Tarasevich made the announcement during a West Warwick School Committee meeting Tuesday night.

“We’re up to 28 confirmed cases,” she said. “This is a moving target.”

She said most of the cases are at the middle and high school levels.

The decision to temporarily shift high school students to virtual learning was made because the district has yet to receive guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health on who needs to be quarantined, according to Tarasevich.

Tarasevich said health officials are overwhelmed by the uptick in cases statewide and she thinks that’s why they haven’t gotten back to her with a quarantine list.

She said until she hears back, high schoolers will be learning from home because many of the students who have tested positive are also athletes.

“The cross connection of a lot of these cases, that’s made it too broad for our comfort at this point,” she said.

12 News reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday, but was told they are too short staffed to comment on the situation because of the holiday.