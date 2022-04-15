CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a Cranston-based jewelry company is doing its part to help those fighting on the front lines.

Through selling sunflower bangles, Luca+Danni said it’s raised tens of thousands of dollars to help support Ukrainian troops and citizens.

“Just looking at the news and seeing what’s happening, like as a father and as someone who takes a lot of our freedoms for granted, I think it moved us and we wanted to do our part,” Luca+Danni founder Fred Magnanimi told 12 News on Friday.

Magnanimi said when he learned the symbolism behind the yellow sunflower, he knew it exactly what to do.

“The yellow sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. It represents solidarity,” he explained. “We had a sunflower bracelet, so very quickly we said, ‘let’s do a give-back.'”

With the help of Boston nonprofit Sunflower of Peace, the Rhode Island company has raised almost $40,000, and they have no plans of stopping.

“We’re going too keep this going as long as we can,” Magnanimi said. “The goal is to write as big of a check as possible and to make as big of a donation, impact as possible.”

Half the proceeds from the sunflower bangles are going to Sunflower of Peace, which fills and distributes backpacks with first aid supplies, medicine and medicinal equipment.