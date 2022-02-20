WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, Feb. 20, marks the 19th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire.

The tragedy has left lasting scars on hundreds of families.

100 people were killed and more that 200 others were injured after pyrotechnics sparked the fire during a Great White concert.

A memorial park now stands at the site of the fire on Cowesett Ave. in West Warwick.

On Saturday, 12 News went to the Station Fire Memorial Park where people did stop and reflect.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said her friend wanted her to go to the concert that night in 2003.

“He said ‘Come-on, I will put your name on anyway, I will make sure.’ I said ‘Don’t even, I am not coming. I will not.’ It’s just unbelievable what happened.”

At 6 p.m. Sunday night, 100 clear lights and 200 multi-colored lights will be displayed over the memorial site, to honor those killed and injured.

A strand of blue and red lights will also be on display, honoring first responders.