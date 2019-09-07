Sun Country ending flights for season at T.F. Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sun Country Airlines is ending seasonal flights from T.F. Green Airport earlier than planned, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

The airline had been offering flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans.

Those flights were scheduled to continue through the beginning of January or early April.

Instead, all flights will now end on October 28.

The airport corporation says passengers who booked past that date will be contacted regarding refunds.

RIAC said the airline plans to re-deploy its aircraft to more profitable routes during peak winter months.

That decision was attributed to higher demand on airplane availability due to the ongoing 737 Max situation that has grounded many planes.

RIAC says Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to restart seasonal service in April, however the company is still evaluating its schedule for 2020.