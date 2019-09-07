Breaking News
‘High Surf Advisory’ issued through Saturday at all ocean exposed beaches due to large swells, dangerous rip currents

Sun Country ending flights for season at T.F. Green

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sun country_1554736366074.PNG.jpg

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Sun Country Airlines is ending seasonal flights from T.F. Green Airport earlier than planned, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

The airline had been offering flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans.

Those flights were scheduled to continue through the beginning of January or early April.

Instead, all flights will now end on October 28.

The airport corporation says passengers who booked past that date will be contacted regarding refunds.

RIAC said the airline plans to re-deploy its aircraft to more profitable routes during peak winter months.

That decision was attributed to higher demand on airplane availability due to the ongoing 737 Max situation that has grounded many planes.

RIAC says Sun Country Airlines is scheduled to restart seasonal service in April, however the company is still evaluating its schedule for 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams