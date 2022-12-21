COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The Summit General Store, a Western Coventry staple for more than five decades, is closing its doors for good.

The family-owned business, which bills itself as “Rhode Island’s only real general store,” announced Monday that its last day open will be Dec. 31.

The general store is nestled along the Trestle Trail on Old Summit Road.

It first opened in 1969 and has served as a one-stop shop ever since, selling groceries, deli products, farming supplies and clothing. It’s also home to the Greene Post Office.

The general store took on a new name briefly back in 2018 when it was featured in the AMC TV series “NOS4A2,” which was primarily filmed in Rhode Island.

The reason for the store’s closure is unknown at this time. 12 News has reached out to the owners for more information.