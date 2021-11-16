Student arrested after lockdown at Coventry High School

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A student believed to be responsible for causing an hours-long lockdown at Coventry High School was arrested on Tuesday.

The student, who has not been identified, was charged with disorderly conduct and the case was referred to Family Court, according to Coventry police.

School officials said several students and a teacher reported hearing someone say “he has a gun” while students were passing between classes around 11:45 a.m. Monday. As the investigation got underway, they decided to contact police and lock down the building as a precaution.

When police and school officials were unable to identify who made the statement, they conducted a sweep of the school and searched every student, releasing them one by one. Many were shuttled over to a staging area on Tiogue Avenue, where they could be picked up by a parent or guardian.

Police said no weapons were found, and they later determined the suspect does not have access to any firearms.

In addition to the disorderly conduct charge, the student may face suspension from school.

There was an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday as students returned to the classroom.