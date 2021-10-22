Strike looming after contract with Warwick school bus drivers rejected

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — Although both the First Student bus company and drivers union agreed to continue busing service through Friday, the beginning of next school week for Warwick could be different.

Thursday night, drivers union ATU Local 618, and First Student failed to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for First Student says they are disappointed that the drivers union once again voted down what they say is a “generous contract offer.” This vote came after 17 negotiating sessions with union leadership since April.

First Student said the contract offered drivers contained a package of benefit improvements and wage increases. According to the bus company, they had reached a tentative agreement with the union, but it was ultimately rejected.

“We understand that even one day without yellow bus transportation is a hardship for the families, students and schools that depend on us. It is unfortunate that Local 618 continues to be willing to hold the transportation of thousands of Warwick students hostage as a negotiating tactic.”

The bus company ended their statement saying they stand ready and are willing to begin negotiations any time to avoid further disruption to Warwick Public Schools.

Last week, union members voted in favor of going on strike if an agreement could not be reached. A union representative told 12 News that it typically takes about two weeks to prepare for a strike because it has to be approved by national leadership.

12 News reached out to the union for further comment and has not heard back at this time.

On October 1st, parents had to drive their kids to school after what was called a “union labor issue” that prevented the bus drivers from picking up students. Two weeks later, parents were warned of another possible work stoppage, but ultimately, an extension was signed by the union so services would not be interrupted.