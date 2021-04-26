State senator recovering after doctors had to amputate her leg

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — State Sen. Jeanine Calkin is on the road to recovery after a medical emergency resulted in the removal of her right leg.

Calkin, a Democrat who represents District 30 in Warwick, took to Twitter on Monday to disclose that she was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital after falling unconscious in her home on April 18.

Doctors discovered that she had an infection, Calkin said, which led to clotting that had blocked the flow of blood to her legs. In order to save her life, they had to amputate her leg this past Friday.

“It will be a long and difficult road back, but I am a fighter,” Calkin wrote. “I love representing the people of Senate District 30 and all Rhode Islanders. There is so much important work ahead of us, and I will be back as soon as I can.”

Calkin also said there’s no reason to believe the clotting was related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the senator told 12 News she did not receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was temporarily paused due to reports of adverse reactions involving rare but severe blood clots in women.