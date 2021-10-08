State Police ID 3 killed in West Warwick fiery crash

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have officially identified the three men who were killed in a fiery crash in West Warwick earlier this week.

Alex Banner, 21, of Exeter, Brandon Verrocchio, 23, and Gianni Guerrieri, 22, both of West Greenwich, were traveling in a car on I-95 South when Verrocchio lost control and veered off the roadway.

The car then slammed into a tree and burst into flames. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Guerrieri was hailed a hero back in September 2016 when he pulled a woman from a burning car, despite having been severely burned several years prior.

“I wasn’t going to just stand by and watch as someone’s car is on fire and they’re trapped inside,” he told 12 News at the time.

Guerrieri’s mother asks those who wish to honor her son’s memory to donate to the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, which helped her son during his recovery.

In a statement to 12 News on Thursday, Verrocchio’s family thanked everyone for their support “during this extremely difficult time.”

12 News has not yet spoken to Banner’s family.

All three victims graduated from Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School.

Both speed and inclement weather are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.