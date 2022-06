WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after rear-ending a state police cruiser on I-95 in Warwick Tuesday morning.

State police say they were on the scene of another crash around 1 a.m. near Exit 14 when the cruiser was hit from behind.

A trooper was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

State police have not released the name of the driver but say they will be arraigned in Kent County Court later on Tuesday.